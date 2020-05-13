Let's Fight Stigma---Francis Adomako To Ghanaians Against COVID-19

Listen to article

Organizer of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti region, Mr. Francis Adomako, also known as François has pleaded with Ghanaians to avoid any form of stigmatization of COVID-19 patients and patients of other diseases or impairments.

According to Mr. Francis Adomako, "Stigma undermines prevention efforts by making people afraid to find out their status and seek treatment for fear of how others will react towards them".

He gave this advice whilst speaking to some people in selected communities in the Ashanti region as part of his Community Sensitization Campaign against the Coronavirus pandemic.

It would be noted that, in the past few weeks, some identifiable COVID-19 patients who have recovered and been duly discharged from various isolation centres have reported series of cases related to community stigmatization against them and their immediate families.

These behaviors exhibited by some persons against patients of COVID-19 have gone a long way to scare others from seeking medical attention even when they show signs and symptoms of the deadly virus.

It is therefore in the wake of this that Mr. Francis Adomako (François), the Ashanti regional organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has began what he calls Phase Five of his community sensitization campaign against COVID-19.

It would be recalled that, prior to the campaign against stigma, he had already engaged in other campaigns including the Spread Calm Not Fear, Stay Home & Be Safe, Feed The Vulnerable During Lockdown and Wear Your Nose Mask.

"As I help in the education against stigma, I also look forward to continuing to play other very crucial roles in the COVID-19 fight and beyond for the growth of Ghana our motherland" he ended.