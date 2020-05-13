Noguchi Approves Kingdom Garlic Capsule As COVID-19 Immune Booster

Listen to article

Noguchi Memorial Medical Institute has officially approved Kingdom Garlic Capsule as one of the drugs to boost the immune system to fight the coronavirus.

According to them, locally produced, Kingdom Garlic Capsule is proven to be an immune booster that will help in the fight against COVID- 19.

The Institute gave the indication after several medical examinations that, the local medicine can boost the immune system for treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Noguchi Memorial Medical Institute has recommended that Kingdom Garlic Capsule is an immune booster that can be effective against coronavirus and any other viral diseases.

The announcement caught medical experts, who have scrambled to find a cure for the disease that has killed more than 252,000 and infected at least 3.6 million people globally, by surprise.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research of the University of Ghana has been the foremost institution since Ghana’s first case on March 12.

The Institute remains one of the leading centers for scientific testing and medical research for various epidemics.

