The Women’s Commissioner Of GIMPA SRC Assumes Ambassadorial Role

In an earlier announcement on Monday, 11th May 2020, Madam Matilda Hammond, the incumbent Women’s Commissioner of the GIMPA SRC has been appointed by CrossMark Marketing to serve as the campus ambassador for this year’s Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards 2020.

A letter endorsed by the Client Service Assistant stipulates that Madam Matilda Hammond will superintend over all relevant activities prescribed by the organization.

Some of these activities are serving as a link between CrossMark Marketing and the student’s leadership of GIMPA, promote the dissemination of information to her campus, and attend all meetings to discuss matters relating to Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards 2020.

Extract of the appointment letter reads “Upon reviewing records and good standings, value and morals, we are pleased to appoint you as a Campus Ambassador for this year’s Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards 2020.”

CrossMark is a sales and marketing services company that operates within the consumer goods industry. Crossmark's services include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store data collection, event marketing, retail technology, and retail analytics. It is an organization recognised prominently all over the world.

This news didn’t come as a surprise to most students of the institute because Madam Matilda Hammond is widely known on campus for her diligence in service amidst high moral values.