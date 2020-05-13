Australian Govt Renovates Accra Psychiatric Hospital

The 22-bed capacity facility would also house staff of the Hospital, who might fall sick or contract the novel Coronavirus disease for isolation.

It has five rooms for accommodation, a reception, an outdoor place, a bathroom, and consulting room.

Mr Andrew Barnes, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, said the High Commission funded the project with GH¢100,000.00 and was elated that it could contribute significantly to the nation's COVID-19 fight, which had put considerable pressure on the health systems across the globe.

The Ghana Psychiatric Hospital, he said, was an amazing partner, working hard to ensure the wellbeing of mental health patients.

He expressed gratitude to the contractors for their swift work in ensuring that they completed the renovation within the stipulated time of two months.

Mr Barnes commended government, health workers, journalists and all frontline workers for the efforts put in place to manage and contain the COVID-19, adding that, the steps taken to control the disease in the country was unique and was something Ghana should be proud of.

“Though your work doesn't get enough recognition from the public, continue to do your best to work as heroes and heroines,” he advised.

Dr Gina Teddy, the Country Director of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Foundation, said the Foundation after recognising the infrastructural needs of the Hospital engaged them to ascertain the areas that needed immediate support.

They tried to seek funding from the Australian High Commission after reaching an agreement with the Hospital to have the VIP ward renovated.

She believed the ward would make patients feel at home and recover quickly due to the serene and convenient nature of the facility.

Dr Pinamang Appau, the Director of the Hospital, said infrastructure was a major challenge the Hospital faced.

Its VIP ward did not befit the name, therefore, she said the renovation helped to redefine the true name of the ward.

“The wards used to be a dormitory with many people, but it now has a room for only two people. The toilet facilities are better and will improve the quality of care we give to patients.

I believe the ambience of the facility alone would give the patients strength to recover early and we will forever be grateful to the Australian High Commission and the Foundation for the support,” she said.

---GNA