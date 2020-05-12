Workplace Now Hotspots For COVID-19 Infection- Information Minister Cautions

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said these places included offices, market places, factories, lorry parks, and bus terminals, supermarkets, and fuel stations.

He, therefore, called on all authorities at workplaces to insist on adherence to all the safety measures and hygiene protocols of especially, disinfection of surfaces, doorknobs, washrooms, as well as insisting on the wearing of nose masks and creating of spaces for social distancing.

He also stressed on the need for regular handwashing with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds or with alcohol-based sanitizers and ensure proper disposal of used tissues.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, who was speaking at the Ministry's press briefing in Accra, on Ghana case update and management of the COVID-19 pandemic, said it was important for people to take individual protective precaution against the virus, and start adopting new and responsible lifestyle measures to complement the government's efforts towards winning the fight.

He also advised the public to be extra vigilant, especially when they lived or operated within areas with recorded cases of COVID-19.

He cited the Obuasi Central Market incident, which resulted in 272 new infections by a couple, who unknowingly had been infected with COVID-19, went about their normal business without adequate protection or precaution about the social distancing regulation, or hygiene protocols, and ended up infecting a large number of people who came into contact with them.

He said so far 17 of their immediate contacts have also been confirmed positive to the virus have been identified, and the market has been closed down for the authorities to decontaminate the place.

He further stated that the current situation in Obuasi and other communities, where most people, especially market traders were disputing the existence of the virus was unfortunate, and he called for intensified public education by the district health directorate and Assemblies, and ensure the enforcement of all the protective measures and hygiene protocols.

The Information Minister also said further investigations into the case of massive new COVID-19 infections that were recorded last week from workers of a fishing company at Tema, indicated that the contamination was from a single source.

However aggressive contact tracing, he said, had since started in all these areas, to track all persons, isolate and treat the sick.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said currently the Obuasi central market and Tema factory incidences gave great cause for worry for effective workplace management to be strictly established by all.

Ghana's total confirmed case count of COVID-19 as of May 11, 2020, stands at 5,127, with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths, which indicates a case fatality rate of 0.43 percent, hence the total number of active cases were now 4,611.

The Ghana Health Service record also shows that 4, 606 persons who were tested positive, were responding to treatment either in their homes, isolation or in treatment facilities, while five others were currently critically ill.

---GNA