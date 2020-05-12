Manso Datano: Two Illegal Miners Dead After Pit Collapse

Two out of three illegal miners who were trapped in a mining pit at Manso Datano in the Manso Edubiase District of the Ashanti Region have died.

The two unidentified persons believed to be in their 30s, who were rescued from the pit on Monday, May 11, at about 11:50am were pronounced dead on arrival at the Tontokrom Health Centre.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the St Martin’s Catholic Hospital’s Morgue at Manso Agroyesum for preservation, identification and post mortem.

Chief Inspector Christian O. Amartey, Station Officer for the Manso Dataso Police, told the Ghana News Agency that the third person who was very weak at the time of rescue is receiving treatment.

The Station Officer said at about 12:20 pm on that fateful day, Yaw Akowuah and Kwadwo Asanfo, both Committee Members of Manso Tontokrom brought the deceased in a taxi cab with the registration number GT 8906- 18, to lodge a formal complainant.

Chief Inspector Amartey said the complainants said they had a call that three of the illegal miners had been trapped at a galamsey site in a pit they were working in.

He said when the complainants arrived at the site, they realised that their colleagues had rescued them with the two being unconscious and the other weak.

He said they rushed them to a health centre, where the two were pronounced dead by a medical officer.