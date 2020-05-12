Jaman South Municipality Receives PPEs From Paramount Chief

The Paramount Chief of Mpuasu-Japekrom Traditional Area, Okatakyie Amoah Aturu Nkonkonkyia II has donated sanitary items worth over Twenty thousand Ghana Cedis(GHC20,0000) to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Jaman South Municipality.

Among the items donated were paper tissues, carbolic soaps, hand sanitizers, and over 3000 nose-masks, etc.

At a short ceremony at his Japekrom palace, the Omanhene said providing the health needs of the inhabitants had been the utmost priority to him.

He said a lot has been done by corporate entities and some individuals, but there was more to be done to help promote proper personal hygiene practices among the people of Jaman South.

Okatakyie Amoah Aturu Nkonkonkyia II was thankful to God and the people, that so far there had not been any case of COVID- 19 in the municipality and was hopeful the items provided would help to reduce the risk of exposing inhabitants to the disease.

He, therefore, advised the people to adopt the habit of frequent hand washing to enable them to stay healthy and to avoid any kind of diseases.

The paramount chief advised that all the precautionary measures put in place by the government and the health experts must be adhered to in order to prevent the spread.

He, however, applauded government for the closure of our borders and cautioned Jaman South residents to be whistleblowers and not to be aiding aliens into the country.

A representative from the health directorate, Mr. Kennedy Obeng thanked Okatakyie Amoah Aturu Nkonkonkyia II for the gesture and indicated that the chief had set the pace for others to follow and called on other natives to come and support the community.

On his part, the Assembly Member for Pru electoral area assured that they would ensure that the items are distributed to benefit all the inhabitants.