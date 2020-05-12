Covid-19: Ashanti Region Records 307 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ashanti Region has recorded additional 307 cases of Coronavirus.

This brings the total number to 622.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, revealed this during the Covid-19 press update in Accra on May 12.

He said 161 of the new cases are from the testing backlog while the remaining 146 cases were recorded in areas including Kumasi Metro, Obuasi, Central Market, Wawase, Asonkore, Oforikrom, and Nkawie.

The Greater Accra region which is leading the regional count also recorded 89 new cases bringing its total to 3,981.

The new cases were recorded in Tema Metro, Korle-Klottey, Accra Metro, Kpone Katamanso, Ga North, Ga Central, La Nkwantanan and La Dadekotopon districts.

The central region also recorded 27 more cases largely from enhanced surveillance to increase its case count to 154.

The new confirmed cases were from the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abbrem, Cape Coast, Ajumako and Ewim districts.

Dr. Aboagye said 148 fishermen under quarantine at Moore have completed 14 days of follow up of which three tested positive.

The Western Region also recorded 3 new cases to increase its tally to 52.

Out of the 33 Covid-19 cases recorded in the Volta region, Ketu South recorded 21, Kpando 1, Hohoe 7, and Ho 4.

The rest of the regions have not recorded any changes in their case count.

Ghana has a total of 5,127 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths.

