Covid-19: Over 30 Nurses Infected

Over 30 nurses and midwives have tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Ghana Registered Nurses’ & Midwives’ Association (GRNMA) has confirmed.

The Association said their infected members are currently being managed at treatment centers and are responding.

The GRNMA also mentioned that over 250 more nurses are under quarantine due to their exposure to confirmed cases of Covid-19.

President of the GRNMA Perpetual Ampofo made the disclosure on the occasion of the International Nurses Day Celebration.

This year’s celebration is on the theme “Nursing the World to Health”.

Earlier, the government congratulated nurses for their selflessness and dedication to their profession.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah conveying the governmen’s message to the frontline health workers said, “The commemoration of the day comes at a time when the role of the nurse needs no further highlighting.

As you are aware, we are in the mix of a pandemic and the nurse is an instrumental figure in this fight.

From contact tracing, triaging hospitals to care for the sick and follow up on those who have even recovered, the Ghanaian nurse has been a strong soldier in this battle.” He said

He thus assured nurses of the continuous support from government in the provision of basic health equipment to make sure nurses are fully equipped in the delivery of health services to Ghanaians.

“Your effort, your sacrifice and your dedication is immeasurable.

The President, the government and the people of Ghana very much appreciate your hard work and will continue to provide the support that we can to make your burden lighter, ” he added.

