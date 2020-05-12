COVID-19: Executive Women Supports Hospitals And Vulnerable Groups

The Executive Women Network (EWN), a non-profit organization for women in senior management and executive positions has donated relief items and essential medical supplies to communities in the Greater Accra and District Hospitals in the Upper East Region to assist in the fight against the novel COVID-19.

The donation included food items, veronica buckets and detergents to vulnerable families within the Chorkor community; boxes of hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, and tissue papers, as well as serving breakfast and lunch for frontline health workers at the Kwabenya Hospital (one of the treatment and isolation facilities) treating Covid-19 patients for three weeks.

Also included in the donation are personal protective equipment (PPEs) and veronica buckets to the Talensi District Hospital, Bongo District Hospital, Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Zuarungu Health Centre, and the Coronation Health Centre, all in the Upper East Region.

Presenting the items, The Office Manager of the EWN, Mrs. Wendy Nunoo said the donation forms part of EWN's core vision to alleviate the plight of the underprivileged and vulnerable women and children especially in difficult times such as this.

She concluded, “We appreciate the damage this covid-19 has caused around the world and it requires us to stand together to win this fight hence the presentation of these essential items.

The health workers at the health centres were elated to receive the Executive Women Network and advised the public to continue to take precautionary measures issued by Health Authorities seriously to contain the disease.

Fredor GH and Zesuza Farms & Catering Services also supported the Executive Women Network to make the donation by offering subsidized food prices as their own contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus.