Auditor-General/Osafo Marfo Case: Sin No More--Court Tells Domelovo

Listen to article

The Auditor-General Daniel Domelovo has been found guilty of contempt for failing to respond to a suit filed by the senior minister which challenging a $1m surcharge on him.

According to the court, the reason given by Mr. Domelovo that he was busy finishing up an audit report for parliament hence his failure to respond is “untenable and an afterthought.

The Judge, Justice Botwe in her ruling said due to the important role the Auditor General plays, she opted to caution and discharge him rather than sentence him.

She explained that the law requiring that the Auditor General responds to appeals to his surcharge within 14 days is a good law. She also stated that evidence before the court shows that Mr. Domelovo was properly served and should have done the right thing.

Background

The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo had indicted the Ministry of Finance and the Senior Minister for paying a UK firm, Kroll and Associates Limited, in 2017 to recover assets from identified wrongdoers, among others, without verifying outcomes.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo had said he was resorting to the courts because “the evidence available shows clearly that the Auditor-General erred in law and professional procedures in the exercise of his powers regarding his audit on payments to Kroll and Associates Limited.”

He also insisted that approval for the request for single-source procurement of professional services was obtained contrary to claims by the Auditor- General that they failed to seek approval from the Public Procurement Authority.