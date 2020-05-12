Kasoa: NADMO To Collapse Buildings On Water Ways To Avert Floods

The Awutu Senya East Municipal NADMO coordinator, Mr Kwame Amoah, has revealed that his organization is seeking court approval to enable it pull down some buildings on water ways within the Kasoa area in the central region.

This, he said, is intended to prevent the perennial flooding of the area.

His comments follow the Sunday downpour that destroyed properties belonging to residents of Kasoa.

“We will write to the court to seek permission that we pull down some buildings in the water ways,” he told Accra 100.5FM FM.

Residents of Kasoa in the Central region, have recounted their experiences following the destruction of their buildings and other properties during the heavy down pour on Sunday May 10.

One of the victims, Adjei, said the contributors who constructed the roads failed to provide good drainage system and that caused the floods.

“The gutters were not properly constructed and so when it rains we experience floods here,” he said.

Another victim said: “All my mattresses have been damaged, I have to let my wife and children go somewhere else to sleep.”

“My husband slept in a wheel barrow till the following morning. I also slept on a table because all our mares have been destroyed,” another victim said.

One also said: “My three laptops and iPad that I am using to work have all been destroyed. We are pleating to the government to come to our support.”

