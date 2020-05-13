ModernGhanalogo

13.05.2020 General News

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Frafraha: ModernGhana Story Get Results As ECG Replaced Neglected Falling Electricity Poles
Three days after ModernGhana's reportage, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has finally replaced the weak electricity pole at Frafraha in Accra which was being ignored for more than six months.

The pole which was yielding gradually toward the ground was located near the Jefkings Palace Hotel but days after ModernGhana News took the matter up, the inclining pole and another pole that appears weak was also replaced.

A resident of the area, Mr. Akwasi Addae-Boahene who approached Modernghana News out of the fear residents in the area were going through, narrated the frustrations he personally went through in getting the ECG for months just to fix the problem.

Read more: https://www.modernghana.com/news/999435/danger-looms-at-frafraha-as-ecg-neglects-falling.html

But soon after Modernghana New reported the story, ECG dispatched a team to the area to fix the situation with two new poles. The residents of the area have expressed happiness and commended the ECG for coming to their aid after several months of fear, anxiety and neglect.

Find images of the old and new poles:

513202050756-txobrfdq5l-e65919a1-4988-4113-9cc9-81c985426bb5

513202050757-uypbsferrm-d84b9d7f-54d0-4d8e-a0f1-6040762ca7ca

513202050757-1i830o4bav-eb2bb500-7ba6-48aa-9108-2078125ee997

513202052400-8dt2wjivuq-69ecd23f-c5c9-4972-a427-c0c456eaca47

513202052427-g30n1r5edx-a225e646-64fb-4cfe-84e6-a7073116e5fd

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
