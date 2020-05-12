Set Up Enquiry To Establish The Facts On How One Person Was Able To Infect 533 Others With The COVID-19 Virus At Tema

One of the most experienced journalists in Ghana, Mr Cameron Duodu, has urged the Government to set up an enquiry to establish the facts on exactly how one person was able to infect 533 others with the COVID-19 virus at a fish processing plant at Tema.

Mr Duodu, in a press statement, said he is shocked at the implications of the mishap and feels strongly that it should be used to educate the business community and the public at large on the importance of strictly abiding by the guidelines issued by the Government for containing the pestilence.

“If one person was able to infect 533 others, just extrapolate that to embrace each of the 533 persons also infecting ten persons each. That would give us 5,330 persons, and if that were to occur, we would be in the territory of an exponential rate of infections.” Mr Duodu said.

“So we need to establish exactly how the one person was able to infect 533; how the infection was detected; and how long it took for tests to be carried out at the factory; and why. A public examination of the behaviour of all the personnel involved at each stage of the process of detecting the infection, and trying to contain it, will be of immense importance in educating the rest of the public about what not to do, as we confront the disastrous COVID-19 pestilence,” Mr Duodu added."This is not a matter whose deadly implications we can mask with our usual complacent and lackadaisical attitude."

