COVID-19: Cases Hit 5,127

Ghana has recorded 427 new covid-19 cases.

This brings the total number to 5,127.

The service's Director-General announced at a briefing Today, Tuesday morning May 12.

He said out of the 427 new cases, 272 are from the Obuasi township.

Meanwhile, 130 persons are awaiting their second negative test with no new recoveries.
