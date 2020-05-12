ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.05.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Cases Hit 5,127

By News Desk
COVID-19: Cases Hit 5,127
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Ghana has recorded 427 new covid-19 cases.

This brings the total number to 5,127.

The service’s Director-General announced at a briefing Today, Tuesday morning May 12.

He said out of the 427 new cases, 272 are from the Obuasi township.

Meanwhile, 130 persons are awaiting their second negative test with no new recoveries.

More soon…

More on this story

More

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Ghana Herbalists Present Covid-19 'Cure' For Clini...
1 hour ago

Bawumia Is NPP’s Modern Day Isaac Edumadzie Who Was Used For...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line