Mother's Day: Repairer Foundation Supports Mothers In Tamale

The Repairer Foundation, a foundation that aims at empowering women and the youth by way of improving their standard of living in the areas of health, sanitation, education, and entrepreneurship, has donated personal care logistics to major health facilities in the Tamale Central constituency.

The donations which were made on Mother's Day was the Foundation's way of celebrating mothers on their special day.

Sanitary pads, detergents, and face masks were donated to mothers on admission at the Tamale West Hospital, the Tamale Central hospital, and the SDA hospital.

Both the recipients and the managers of those health facilities thanked the Repairer Foundation for remembering sick mothers on Mother's Day and prayed for the success of the Foundation.

Speaking in an interview with The Voiceless Media after the donation, the Chief Executive Officer of the Repairer Foundation, Dr. Anyars Imoro Ibrahim also known as Dr. Barhama, disclosed that the presentation of those logistics to women on admissions in hospitals in the Tamale Central constituency was the way the foundation sought to celebrate Mothers.

Dr. Imoro Ibrahim Anyars, who is also the NPP PC for the Tamale Central Constituency, hinted that the foundation will go into other ventures that would empower the youth and women in the Tamale Central constituency.