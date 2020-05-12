Gomoa Central District Assembly Enforces Nose Mask Directive

Listen to article

Gomoa Central District Assembly in the Central Region has intensified Wear Your Face Masks Campaign as a way of curbing the spread of Coronavirus infections in the District

According to the District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah, enough Face Masks have been given Free of Charge to the Communities for distribution to individuals

"This explains why we want to enforce Wearing of Face Masks to wall off the spread of Covid-19 infections in the District

Even though Gomoa Central District has not recorded confirmed cases, we will not wait till we are taken unaware before rushing into operation.

Our neighbouring Assemblies, Gomoa West, Agona West, and Effutu have recorded confirmed cases respectively, so we ought to be extra careful and to stay safe"

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo stated these when he led Gomoa Central Covid-19 Risk Management Team to visit Gomoa Afransi Market to interact with the Market Women and to encourage Wearing of Face Masks

He stressed the need for everyone to wear Face Masks adding the Government was doing everything possible to eradicate the virus from the system.

" His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government is doing everything within its power to ensure total eradication of Covid-19 pandemic which is gradually draining the nation's coffers.

Enough public education on the COVID-19 pandemic has been given to us. Every Ghanaian knows that Covid-19 is real.

Thank God most people are adhering to the protocols being regular washing of hands, the use of hand Sanitizers, social distancing, and Wearing of Face Masks.

Unfortunately, Social Distancing and Wearing of Face Masks is what every Assembly is fighting to enforce in its operational area"

Apart from the Assembly's Covid-19 Risk Management Team, our Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah has also set up Covid-19 Community Education Team to ensure compliance of the protocols"

The DCE lauded Gomoa Central Member of Parliament for her immense contribution towards the fight against Covid-19 infections in the District adding it has enhanced programmes and activities of the Assembly in the wake of the deadly pandemic

In a related development, the Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of Ghana Port and Habour Authority at Takoradi, Captain Ebenezer Baise Afedzi has donated 1,500 Face Masks to Gomoa Central District Assembly for distribution to Gomoa Achiase, Biseadze, and Afransi Communities as his contribution towards the fight against Covid-19 infections in the District.

Captain Ebenezer Baise Afedzi in an interview with newsmen noted that the donation was to support his brothers and sisters in the beneficiary Communities.

He encouraged the people to wear face masks adding the would prevent them from coronavirus infections.

Captain Afedzie assured the Assembly that he will be assisting the District with whatever necessary to combat the covid-19 pandemic

DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo thanked Captain Ebenezer Baise Afedzie for the donation

He disclosed that the 1,500 Face Masks he has donated would be distributed to individuals in each household in the beneficiary communities.

Nana Otoku Appiah V, Abaatanhene of Gomoa Afransi on behalf of the Communities thanked Captain Afedzie for his concern about the safety of his brothers and sisters especially the aged in Gomoa

" On behalf of Nana Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, Chief of Gomoa Afransi, I wish to express our profound gratitude to Captain Afedzie for remembering us in these crucial times.

We assured him of fair distribution of the face masks to serve the purpose"

Present were Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson, Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Fifi Duncan, Assembly Member for Afransi Electoral Area, Mr. Bashirudeen Wahab Aidoo, Head of Community Development in Gomoa Central and Mr. Francis Adarkwa, Head of Gomoa Central Environmental Health Department