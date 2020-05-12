To Aggrieved Students’ Loan Beneficiaries: On Delay In Disbursement Of Funds To Beneficiaries

We write to inform the Presidency, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, Parliament House of Ghana, and the Stakeholders of Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) that, SLTF is not in a good condition to pay its beneficiaries.

Pursuant to our Press release dated, 27th January 2020 of which a lot of things concerning the well-being of Tertiary Students who are beneficiaries of SLTF were enumerated, the said release was responded by the management of SLTF on 28 January 2020.

On Paragraph 3 of their press release (response), the management of SLTF stated categorically that, there has been a delay in the release of funds from the outfit of Ministry of Finance and also GET FUND to the Trust Fund.

The current situation of SLTF looks uninspiring and does not inspire hope to some of us.

As a coalition, we plead with the Ministry of Finance and the management of GET FUND to immediately release Funds to SLTF so that it can pay its beneficiaries. We are giving both Ministry of Finance and GET FUND, 5 working days to respond to our issues, and also do the needful or else, we will advise ourselves as beneficiaries in the coming days.

We will also take this opportunity to plead with the President to intervene immediately. And we also expect leadership to intervene immediately in order to prevent some future predicaments.

George Ferguson Laing

Head of Public Relations

Students Loan Trust Fund

About Students Loan Trust Fund

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) was established in December 2005 under the Trustee Incorporation Act 1962, Act 106. As part of reforms to make accredited tertiary education more accessible to the majority of qualified Ghanaian students, the Government of Ghana passed the Student Loan Trust Fund Act, Act 820 (2011) for the efficient and effective disbursement of financial resources to tertiary students. The Trust Fund has the responsibility to recover loans from students after the completion of their tertiary education.

The principal objectives of the Trust Fund are to provide financial resources for the sound management of the Trust for the benefit of students and to help promote and facilitate the national ideals enshrined in Article 25 and 38 of the 1992 Constitution.

Thank you

Signed.

Aggrieved Students’ Loan Beneficiaries

Adjei Boakye

(Convener)

Enning Richnard Aboagye

(General Secretary)

Adjei Shadrack.

(Head of Communication)