Cape Coast Mayor Distributes 2,000 Face Masks To Identifiable Groups

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Ernest Arthur has distributed Two Thousand (2,000) face masks to some identifiable groups in the Cape Coast Metropolitan Area.

The groups include traders from Abura, Anafo, Kotokuraba, and Thursday (Yawoda) markets, Transport Unions, Food Vendors, Drinking Bars, Hairdressers, Dressmakers among others.

Presenting the items, Hon. Ernest Arthur indicated that the health of all citizens and residents of Cape Coast is a priority to the Metropolitan Assembly, hence the decision to provide the face masks to support the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the metropolis.

He underscored the need to follow all established protocols and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also appealed to the people of Cape Coast not to be complacent but follow all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As of Sunday, May 10, 2020, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly had recorded nineteen (19) COVID-19 cases.

This, Hon. Arthur said, calls for stringent measures in dealing with the spread. He announced that the wearing of face masks directive is going to be enforced to ensure compliance and avoid the spread of the disease.