COVID 19- GAMH Offers Advice On The Rational Use Of Home-Made Herbal Remedies

The Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists (GAMH) is advising the entire citizenry to be extra careful when preparing home-made herbal remedies to boost their immune systems for protection from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

In the advent of the Covid-19 crisis where there is no known cure, a lot of people, especially in Africa, have resorted to herbal medicine.

In Ghana, a larger section of the population is continually preparing herbs at home into remedies to boost their immune systems to ensure their bodies are able to fight the disease should they contract it.

In a press release from the Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists, they say it is true herbs do have properties that build stronger immunity and improve general health.

The body has however expressed concern about how careful people are being as far as putting these herbs together to prepare the remedies are concerned.

“Much as we attest to the health benefits of herbs generally, it is worthy of note that herbs may contain several different active phytochemicals with varying physiological effects and hence should be sourced and prepared through standard processes, and taken in required doses in order to be useful to the body”, the press release signed by President of GAMH, Dr. Anthony Mensah said.

The Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists notes that herbs may be safe but still pose varying degrees of consequences if not rationally sourced, processed, or taken in the right quantity.

In order to avoid the adverse effects which range from acute hepatic toxicity to chronic diseases such as liver cancer, haemorrhages, oedema, and even immediate death, the GAMH is advising that herbal medical care should be sought from qualified registered professionals rather than resorting to self-home made remedies.

As they give advice on what one should look out for when preparing home-made herbal remedies, the body stresses that no one should rely on every herbal combination shared on social media as some could be detrimental to one’s health.

Ghana’s Covid-19 case count as of Monday, May 12, 2020, stood at 4,700, with 494 recoveries as well as 22 deaths.

Read the full press statement from the Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists below:

PRESS RELEASE

(RATIONAL USE OF HOMEMADE HERBAL PREPARATIONS)

In the wake of COVID 19, many across the globe have resorted to the use of herbal preparations in a bid to building stronger immunity and improve general health. Such herbs that have been combined diversely include Cinnamomum zeylanicum (Cinnamon), Azadirachta indica (Neem), Carica papaya (Pawpaw), Xylopia ethiopica (Hwenteaa), Artemissia annua (Sweet wormwood), Zingiber officinale (Ginger), Hibiscus sabdariffa (Soobolo), Allium sativum (Garlic) etc.

Much as we attest to the health benefits of herbs generally, it is worthy of note that herbs may contain several different active phytochemicals with varying physiological effects and hence should be sourced and prepared through standard processes, and taken in required doses in order to be useful to the body.

Generally, herbs may be safe yet they could pose varying degrees of consequences if not rationally sourced, processed or taken. For instance, aflatoxins (produced by foreign whitish patches found especially on cassava and other leaves) if consumed, may contribute to mutagenic, carcinogenic, teratogenic, and immunosuppressive health effects in the body. The adverse effect ranges from acute hepatic toxicity to chronic diseases such as liver cancer, haemorrhages, oedema, and even immediate death. This is not the effect of the plant but rather the toxic foreign adulterant which should have been avoided while picking the crude plant material, or during preparation.

It is advised that herbal medical care should be sought from qualified registered professionals rather than resorting to self home made remedies.

In the event of preparing home made herbal remedies however, the following precautionary measures should be observed.

 Look out for and avoid:

1. whitish powdery patches(which produce aflatoxins) especially on leaves.

2. Droplets of animal fecal matter and tiny insects

3. Other adulterants

 Do not fetch plant materials from:

1. places where there is a lot of vehicular movements and/or Industrial areas as toxic carbon monoxide fumes in the atmosphere may be absorbed by nearby plants.

2. places close to untreated human excreta deposits or refuse damp sites.

3. Mining sites

 Wash fresh plant materials thoroughly and remove any adulterants before use. You may use concentrated salt solution or vinegar.

 Accurate identification is key. Plants of the same genus could have very close resemblance - be sure which species you need.

 Generally, fruits and vegetables boost immunity. Eat a variety of healthy fruits every day, especially citrus fruits (Oranges, tangerines, mandarins, etc). Avoid fruits or vegetables that are split open or broken into.

Do not rely on every herbal combination shared on social media. Some could be detrimental to your health. Consult the nearest Medical Herbalist in a government hospital or private health facility near you.

Avoid excessive sugary foods and self-medication as they could affect your immunity negatively.

Exercise regularly and ensure to have adequate rest.

Above all, let us all observe preventive measures such as Social distancing, use of face masks, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water, and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Stay safe.

Signed

Dr. Anthony Mensah (MH)

President