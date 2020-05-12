COVID-19: Two Nurses At Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Test Positive

Listen to article

The Chief Executive of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Dr, Oheneba Owusu Danso has confirmed that two nurses at the health facility have tested positive to the novel Coronavirus.

According to the chief administrator of KATH, the management has been carrying out periodic tests amongst the staff to ensure that their personnel is in healthy condition to enable them to dispense their duties in a more congenial adding that some of the staff who tested positive earlier tested negative upon the further test.

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region over the weekend imposed operation NO MASK NO ENTRY at the facility as parts of measures to ensure that staff, as well as patients and families, adhere to the approved protocols introduced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to stem the spread.

Part of the statement issued to that effect read, “The management wishes to indicate that the hospital’s Security Unit and all in-charges have been directed to allow only patients and visitors with facemasks to enter the hospital and all service areas".

The management wishes to remind the public that in the pursuance of this objective, the public should note that all patients on admission are allowed two visitors who could visit one at a time during visiting hours,” a statement signed by the CEO of KATH, Dr. Oheneba Owusu Addo maintained.

But Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso speaking during an exclusive interview with Captain Koda on OTECFM’s morning show ‘NYANSAPO’ on Monday, May 11, 2020, assured that there was enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPES) and other needs to safeguard the welfare of the staff population, adding that his administration duly recognizes the efforts of the personnel in this COVID-19 era,

He dispelled claims that the emergence of COVID-19 death tolls has stretched Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to the extent that the mortuary department has no enough space to accommodate the dead bodies, insisting that there were more spaces available.

---OtecfmGhana.com || Asante Yeboah Benedict