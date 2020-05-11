Free Media Vanguard Condemns Pius Hadzide's Attack On TV3 Journalist, Johnny Hughes

Listen to article

Free Media Vanguard today, May 11,2020, is sounding another condemnation on the attack on the integrity of Mr Johnnie Hughes, host of Tv3’s New Day programme by the Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadidze.

His action both on the show and off air affirms our earlier position that media freedom is under attack in a country that once enjoyed the accolades as far as media freedom is concerned.

It is very sad that a deputy minister of information will denigrate an astute journalist like Johnnie Hughes live on national TV, just because he sought to insist that he clarified issues the viewing public needed answers to.

It is interesting that this happened a day after the President of Ghana touted free speech in the country, which triggered so many questions owing to numerous instances of molestation of media personnel and the arbitrary manner in which radio stations were shut down a year ago.

The month of May also happens to be a month Press freedom is celebrated around the world, and yet a government official like Pius Enam Hadidze who is quick to point fingers T others, is the one leading this trend today.

Free Media Vanguard demands that President Akuffo Addo fires the Deputy minister for this dishonorable conduct.

This, when done by the President, may suggest he cares about the media freedom given to us by the constitution. Failure, however, to do so will mean otherwise.

Let us rise and safeguard the media freedom in Ghana as the alternative which is the current is scary.

God bless our homeland Ghana.

Signed

Prince Minkah

Convener

0207924806

Henryson Okrah

Director of Operations

0244242930