Savannah Regional Agric Director In Trouble

The Savannah Regional Director of Agriculture has come under fire after he accused the Bole Traditional Council of stifling the government's Planting for Food and Jobs Policy in the area.

The Director Eric Samani Hudson blamed the Bolewura and the Bole Traditional Council of restricting the cultivation of cashew in the area thereby allocating only two acres of land to farmers in an interview on a Damongo based radio station Peace and Development(PAD FM) on May 7.

"The Savannah Regional Director of agriculture Mr. Eric Samani Hudson said the Bole Traditional Authorities have restricted cashew farming to a maximum of 2 acres per farmer, a situation the director said is hampering the implementation of a government flagship program," its website published on May 8.

But the Bole Traditional Council has responded to him citing his oversight to tour the plantations in the area but reacted to reports sent to him by the Bole District Director of Agric. "The above statement attributable to Bole Traditional authorities is not only baseless, unfortunate but also betrays the director to be desk bound and not abreast the facts on what took place".

Clarifying the issue, the Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I stated in a press release that the two acres of land allotted to each farmer for cashew cultivation is to make way for the farmers to grow other crops as well but not to restrict the government's Planting For Food and Jobs Policy.

Bolewura Kutuge Feso I further disclosed "What the regional director should understand is that the land is the property of the Traditional council and his attempt to drag the good name of the Bole Traditional Council into mud is not only xenophobic but tribal".

The traditional Council has however expressed its willingness to work with him as he moves to his new office in Bole as part of government's decentralisation of the region's departments. "It is our wish to have a good working relationship with the Savannah Region Agriculture Director to improve agriculture in the region and this is the time to start building a good relationship between the Savannah region Agriculture Department and the Bole Traditional Council".