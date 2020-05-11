Mahama Has No Moral, Equitable Rights To Lodge Complaint Against Me – Abronye DC

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC has chided former President, John Dramani Mahama for filing a criminal complaint against him.

The former President in a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department signed by his lawyer, Tony Lithur said Abronye DC had accused him of plotting to assassinate some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Mahama dismissed Abronye’s claim in his complaint.

“His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false; and for the avoidance of doubt would like to state that neither the NDC nor he has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired, or instructed any person or persons to murder or assassinate anybody,” portions of the complaint read.

The former President also asked the CID to investigate Abronye DC’s allegations in his complaint.

Abronye DC in a rebuttal said the former President had no right to lodge a complaint since he had made similar comments in the past.

“It is important to note that John Mahama has no moral and equitable rights to lodge a complaint to the Police accusing me or any other person of peddling falsehood because he is the grand lord of peddling falsehoods in this country,” excerpts of Abronye’s response said.

Abronye DC further said he had not received a letter from the former President in relation to his earlier comments.

“It is prudent for me to posit that I have not been officially invited or received any letter or whatsoever from your outfit or any of your subordinates, agents or representatives.”

---citinewsroom