Judges Must Not Look At Cases With Partisan Interest – Justice Honyenuga

A Supreme Court judge nominee Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga believes judges should not look at cases before them with partisan interests.

In his view, once judges have sworn an oath to be fair and just to all manner of people, it is critical that they stick to the law in the delivery of justice.

Answering a question on whether judges should consider the political connotation of cases before them, during his promotional vetting at the appointments Committee Monday, Justice Honyenuga said judges are only to give judgments based on where the evidence leads them.

“As a judge, you have taken an oath to do justice, if a case comes there is no reason to look at it with a political eye. You listen and apply your judgment with regards to where the evidence has led you,” he said.

The President in March this year nominated four individuals to be considered as justices of the apex court of the land.

