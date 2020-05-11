I’m Sorry For Endorsing Akufo-Addo – Supreme Court Judge Nominee Begs

A Supreme Court judge nominee, Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, has apologised for openly endorsing President Akufo-Addo during a durbar in the Volta region early this year while sitting as the trial judge for former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni's case.

Justice Honyenuga in his welcome address to President Akufo-Addo at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Afajato South District had commended the President for various developmental policies introduced under his leadership.

He said “with the vision of the President and the gains made in his first term, Ghanaians may consider giving him another four years” to the loud cheers of people at the durbar grounds.

Many, including legal luminaries, who felt the judge probably erred in this open declaration took to social media to criticize his conduct.

Some media reports suggested the comments were meant to endear him further to the current government for his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Answering questions during his vetting on Monday, the Supreme Court Judge nominee apologised for endorsing the President saying he was only reading a statement handed him on behalf of the paramount chiefs.

“In reading that statement, we didn’t intend in endorsing the president, our understanding was that we were wishing him well…this is what has been happening in this country for a very long time…on my part if out of political dissatisfaction some people are unhappy with whatever I am supposed to have said then I am sorry,” Justice Honyenuga said.

---starrfmonline