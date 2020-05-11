COVID-19: Mahama Advises Ghanaians To Strengthen Observance Of Safety Protocols

Listen to article

Former President John Dramani Mahama has advised Ghanaians to strengthen the observance of safety protocols before admitting all persons including staff into their premises.

Mr Mahama further encouraged Ghanaians to wear a mask and ensure that all others do same.

“Handwashing with soap under running water must be mandatory for all, and have a queue manager to ensure appropriate physical distancing as clients wait for their turn. But as we have been advised, if you do not have anything essential doing, please stay home. Help protect yourself and your family,” Mr Mahama said in a Facebook post.

The former President also encouraged Ghanaians not to forget the vulnerable in society as the coronavirus has brought untold hardship on them.

Mr Mahama gave these pieces of advice as he visited some communities in Sukura and Nima in Accra on Sunday, 10 May 2020 to share food items to households to help ease their burden as a result of COVID-19.

---classfmonline