Recruitment Processes Commenced For 1,174 Environmental Health Assistants

The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) has begun the recruitment processes of Environmental Health/Assistant Officers.

This follows the approval of financial clearance by government through the Ministry of Finance for the recruitment of 1,174 Environmental Health/Assistants Officers who completed their course of study at the Schools of Hygiene in Accra, Tamale and Ho from 2010 to 2019.

A statement signed by Mr James Oppong-Mensah, the acting Chief Director of the OHLGS and copied to the media at the weekend said.

The move, the statement pointed out, was to augment the existing capacity of environmental officers to improve the implementation of environmental health and sanitation policies, plans and programmes in the country.

The statement pointed out, “Graduates of the 2010 to 2019 of these schools are requested to complete an information form on the LGS website (www.lgs.gov.gh) and upload a scanned copy of their certificates in (PDF format) to facilitate the process.”

It said the deadline for the submission of the documents by applicants was Friday, May 22, 2020.

---Daily Guide