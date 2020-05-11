Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Drives From Peduase To Noguchi Amid Rising Cases

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday May 10 visited the Noguchi Medical Research Centre at the University of Ghana to familiarise himself with the operations of the centre.

Noguchi is the heartbeat of Covid-19 testing centres in the country.

President Akufo-Addo was received by the managers of the medical facility who took him round the operational areas and explained the processes that samples go through before results are declared.

He assured them of adequate support to make their operations more effective.

Ahead of the visit, the president had presided over a three-day cabinet retreat at Peduase where the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy had been discussed.

He is said to have driven straight from Peduase to Noguchi for the inspection.

President Akufo-Addo later in the evening addressed the nation spelling out further steps to contain the pandemic.

