ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.05.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Drives From Peduase To Noguchi Amid Rising Cases

By News Desk
Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Drives From Peduase To Noguchi Amid Rising Cases
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday May 10 visited the Noguchi Medical Research Centre at the University of Ghana to familiarise himself with the operations of the centre.

Noguchi is the heartbeat of Covid-19 testing centres in the country.

511202094129-ptkwn0a442-img-20200511-wa0017-768x1024

President Akufo-Addo was received by the managers of the medical facility who took him round the operational areas and explained the processes that samples go through before results are declared.

He assured them of adequate support to make their operations more effective.

511202094129-1i841p5bbv-img-20200511-wa0016-1024x768

Ahead of the visit, the president had presided over a three-day cabinet retreat at Peduase where the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy had been discussed.

He is said to have driven straight from Peduase to Noguchi for the inspection.

511202094130-j5eqi7t2gb-img-20200511-wa0011-768x1024

President Akufo-Addo later in the evening addressed the nation spelling out further steps to contain the pandemic.

---DGN Online

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

IMF Clears Govt Over False Data Presentation
43 minutes ago

COVID-19: Eat Dawadawa, Kontomire, Millet, Okro, Oranges, Ot...
59 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line