Supreme Court Justice Nominees Vetting Begins Today

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will later today, Monday, May 11, commence public hearings for the President's nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court.

The vetting is expected to last for two days.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo submitted the names of four persons to Parliament in March 2020 to be considered for appointment onto the Supreme Court bench.

The Speaker subsequently referred the persons to the Appointments Committee.

The Committee is scheduled to vet Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga and Justice Issifu Tanko Amadu today, Monday while Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi and Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu will be vetted tomorrow, Tuesday.

These nominees are to replace Justices on the Apex Court bench who are due for retirement.

The last judges nominated onto the supreme court were Mariama Owusu, Avril Lovelace-Johnson and Gertrude Torkornoo.

There were nominated by the President and approved in December 2019.

About the nominees

Prof. Henrietta J.A.N. Mensa-Bonsu is a professor of law at the University of Ghana School of Law.

She attended Wesley Girls' High School, University of Ghana and Yale University, obtaining a Master of Laws (LLM) in 1985.

She became a full law lecturer at the University of Ghana in 2002, and in 2003 was elected as a fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

She has used platforms available to her to advocate for peace to accelerate national development.

She was a member of the Presidential Commission of Enquiry which probed the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

Yoni Kulendi is the Managing Partner of his law firm [email protected], a commercial, litigation, and constitutional law practice.

Previously, he was an associate barrister and solicitor at Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Yoni is a graduate of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Legon, with an LLB Honors.

He completed his law degree at the Ghana School of Law, after which he was called to the Ghanaian Bar.

He is a member of the Ghana Bar Association. He also holds an MA in international security and civil-military relations from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, USA.

---citinewsroom