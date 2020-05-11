Lifting Ban On Social Gatherings Would Be Risky – OccupyGhana Warns

OccupyGhana, is asking Akufo-Addo not to be pressured to lift the ban on social gatherings.

According to the pressure group in a statement dated May 10, relaxing the ban would be risky.

It says “We believe that relaxing restrictions at this time and lifting the ban on social gatherings would be very risky.

Relaxing the restrictions could speed up community spread, expose more vulnerable Ghanaians, increase the number of symptomatic cases and nudge up the case fatality rate.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation tonight at 9:30.

OccupyGhana says in the statement that “This is why OccupyGhana® is asking the President not to relax the restrictions but continue with the current measures aimed at slowing and ultimately stopping the spread of COVID-19. We will support further and even enhanced restrictions, and for as long as it takes to bring the infections down.”

“There has been little success in enforcing restrictive measures announced by the President, and for the most part they have been disregarded by the public. The good thing is that the majority of positive cases are asymptomatic and the case fatality rate has been rather low.”

“We also encourage the Ghana Health Service to continue the campaign of testing, tracing and treating. Until a vaccine is available, that is the best way of managing the outbreak,” the group says.

“Lastly, we ask that epidemiological data about the outbreak in Ghana be made available promptly to the public to allow all to see our progress or otherwise.”

---Daily Guide