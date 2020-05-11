Techiman: Police Manhunt For Bullion Van Robbers

ModernGhanalogo

By News Desk
The Police in Techiman has apprehended one suspect who was allegedly part of a gang of eight who attacked a bullion van in the Bono East Region last Friday.

The incident occurred when 8 unmasked men attacked the van on the Techiman–Sunyani highway making away with GHS600,000.

The driver of the bullion van driver and his police escort sustained some gunshot wounds in the process.

The arrest was made through a joint operation between the Bono East and Ashanti Regional Police Command.

The Bono East Regional Police Command, DCOP Djan Kyere in a Citi News interview said his outfit is on a manhunt for the remaining seven suspects.

“…We have asked the Ashanti Regional Command to continue the investigations from there for us to get the rest of the suspects,” he said.

---citinewsroom

