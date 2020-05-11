COVID-19: Cases Jump To 4,700

Ghana’s case counts of the novel Coronavirus has jumped to 4,700.

The recoveries have also shot up to 494.

This was announced by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo in his ninth address to the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

“With our total number of infections standing at 4,700 with 494 recoveries, 5 persons being critically ill and 4,179 responding to treatment, 22 persons virtually with underlying conditions have unhappily died,” the president disclosed. Extention of ban on public gathering

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on the national ban on public gatherings including religious activities, festivals, and funerals till the end of May.

The extension comes into full force after he signed the Executive Instrument to give effect to the new measure from Monday, May 11, 2020.

He said while the ban has created a lot of inconvenience for many Ghanaians, “we have no option but to stay focused.”

