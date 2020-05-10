Mothers Are Great Treasures By Ebenezer Zor Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articleOut of no how, they provide the means.Out of desperation, they calm us.Out of loneliness, they welcome us.Out of being lost, they find us.Point of death, "they" saved us.Out of insufficiency, they provide abundance.Out of confusion, they give counsel.Out of challenges, they take high risk to sustain us.Out of bitterness, they showed LOVE.Out of pains, they put exceptional smile on our face.Out of sadness, they provide comfort.Out of insecurity, they fortify usWe hardly fathom how special God made "Them".True men see "Them" as the great heirs of life God has ever given usMothers! Mothers!!Ayekoo! Ayekoo!!!Lord, Bless all Women who Truly follow your likeness in this world.God richly bless Mothers who truly cares.Prayer of blessings to all WOMEN who in any way have shown COMPASSION to safe a soulHappy Mother's Day!Source: MDEmail: [email protected]yahoo.comWhatsup: +233500055432
Mothers Are Great Treasures
Out of no how, they provide the means.
Out of desperation, they calm us.
Out of loneliness, they welcome us.
Out of being lost, they find us.
Point of death, "they" saved us.
Out of insufficiency, they provide abundance.
Out of confusion, they give counsel.
Out of challenges, they take high risk to sustain us.
Out of bitterness, they showed LOVE.
Out of pains, they put exceptional smile on our face.
Out of sadness, they provide comfort.
Out of insecurity, they fortify us
We hardly fathom how special God made "Them".
True men see "Them" as the great heirs of life God has ever given us
Mothers! Mothers!!
Ayekoo! Ayekoo!!!
Lord, Bless all Women who Truly follow your likeness in this world.
God richly bless Mothers who truly cares.
Prayer of blessings to all WOMEN who in any way have shown COMPASSION to safe a soul
Happy Mother's Day!
Source: MD
