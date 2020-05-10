Covid-19: GAMLS Call On Gov’t To Initiate Nationwide Testing

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) is calling on the government to initiate a mass testing for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) nationwide to know the actual burden the country is faced by the deadly disease.

This comes on the back of a daily increase in the number of confirmed cases of the disease which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) a few months ago.

Ghana’s case count as of Sunday, May 10, 2020, stands at 4,263 with a total of 378 recoveries and a death toll of 22.

Having taken note of recent events and the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country, the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists says it will be prudent for the government to begin mass testing.

They believe it is the surest way to be sure of winning the battle against the pandemic as it will help ascertain the burden of the disease in the West African country.

While charging the government to keep the borders of the country closed, GAMLS also wants the ban on social gathering which is already in place to stay that way with the enforcement on other measures continued to be strictly enforced.

Read the full statement from the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists below: