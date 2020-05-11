Develop A National Strategy To Tackle Covi-19 Crisis — ACH-PRA Tells Govt

The African Centre for Health Policy Research and Analysis (ACH-PRA) is calling on government to immediately put in place a national strategy to tackle the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in the country.

Having analyzed the data and measures by the government to curb the spread of the disease, ACH-PRA has expressed worry while calling for an immediate national strategy to combat the crisis.

“Immediately put in place a National Strategy in tackling the pandemic in Ghana. It is not too late as the pandemic keeping raging on in Ghana. A National Strategy is needed urgently to help the country refocus and prioritize the fight of this pandemic”, ACH-PRA said in a statement signed Executive Director Thomas W Anabah.

Among many other things, the African Centre for Health Policy Research and Analysis wants the government to heed to calls and advice not to lift the ban on social gathering by professional bodies like the Ghana Medical Association as they believe that will worsen the plight of the country.

Read the full statement from the policy think-tank below: