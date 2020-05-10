GIMPA GRASAG Gender Commissioner Celebrates Mothers

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana(GRASAG), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter, hereby wish all mothers all over the world a happy, joyous and memorable Mother's Day 2020.

Motherhood is the first institution. We therefore urge and encourage you to keep all our children at home during this pandemic.

As we call on you today to wish you well, we also urge you to call your children and urge them to stay strong and observe physical distancing and other safety protocols.

We shall never forget you our first love in this period of grief. For those who have lost children from the deadly COVID-19, we share in your grief, and wish to assure you that we are with you together in these hard times.

We pray that the Almighty God, The All Knowing, Master of the Day of Judgement, who understands all these mysteries will open our minds to understand the current situation as we search dilligently for solutions. May He heal the world and bring joy to our mothers this day and always.

SIGNED

Fuseina Issah (Mrs.)

Gender Commissioner- GRASAG GIMPA

Issued 10 May, 2020 in Accra.