The nodes of all love The central place of charity and tenderly care That pilot mankind through the tunnel of earthly home Our Indefatigable lawyers Our "God" of defense Our "Rock" of refuge who hide and shelter us despite our countless time of unfaithfulness and lawlessness Establishing themselves in our lives as the "Hosea's" of our Gomer's What An amazing love!
Their source of knowledge is incomprehensible Ranging from medical Doctors, Engineers, Seamstress, pastors and nothing less than a beacon of hope Whatever they say determine who we become For it is a law of nature Nature acknowledes her worth And attach a blessing to her That whoever obeys her may live long All that we are, or ever hope to be, we owe to our priceless mothers
Motherhood is the heartbeat of the home Without them, the mind wanders And the heart is coiled in confusion Mothers ponder over our survival-what we will eat and drink While we sleep and snore, they don't In their heart lies thousands of lullabies To call and lull us to sleep They understand what we motion to them or don't even say
Their strength indeed is greater than natural laws A glorious life force that directs us through the tightropes and uncertainties of life We were not born with a manual, we came with a mother as our innate and instinctive philosophers Whose influence is incalculable They are the feathers that cloth the eaglet to become an eagle They are the colours that brighten the fabrics And the thread that holds the pieces together
when life bares it teeth to us in antagonism Friends abscond And Society abandon us But Mothers still stick to us Their love is inseparable They are bred-in-the-bone followers till we depart this Earth
Tomorrow when you wake up and realized how far you have come and made it in life Then you owe it to your mother A mother who was unselfish to your progress.
