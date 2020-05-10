The nodes of all love

The central place of charity and tenderly care

That pilot mankind through the tunnel of earthly home

Our Indefatigable lawyers

Our "God" of defense

Our "Rock" of refuge who

hide and shelter us despite our countless time of unfaithfulness and lawlessness

Establishing themselves in our lives as the "Hosea's" of our Gomer's

What An amazing love!

Their source of knowledge is incomprehensible

Ranging from medical Doctors, Engineers, Seamstress, pastors and nothing less than a beacon of hope

Whatever they say determine who we become

For it is a law of nature

Nature acknowledes her worth

And attach a blessing to her

That whoever obeys her may live long

All that we are, or ever hope to be, we owe to our priceless mothers

Motherhood is the heartbeat of the home

Without them, the mind wanders

And the heart is coiled in confusion

Mothers ponder over our survival-what we will eat and drink

While we sleep and snore, they don't

In their heart lies thousands of lullabies

To call and lull us to sleep

They understand what we motion to them

or don't even say

Their strength indeed is greater than natural laws

A glorious life force that directs us through the tightropes and uncertainties of life

We were not born with a manual, we came with a mother

as our innate and instinctive philosophers

Whose influence is incalculable

They are the feathers that cloth the eaglet to become an eagle

They are the colours that brighten the fabrics

And the thread that holds the pieces together

when life bares it teeth to us in antagonism

Friends abscond

And Society abandon us

But Mothers still stick to us

Their love is inseparable

They are bred-in-the-bone followers till we depart this Earth

Tomorrow when you wake up and realized how far you have come and made it in life

Then you owe it to your mother

A mother who was unselfish to your progress.

Happy Mother's Day to all Responsible Mothers