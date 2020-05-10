Covid19: Asiamah Urges Youth To Observe Protocols To Minimize Spread

The Sports Minister said protocols like social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitiser and the use of nose masks are effective ways to minimise the infection of the disease in the country.

He said the youth are the backbone of the economy as they were found in all fields such as in education, sports science, banking, finance, and construction.

He said Government is working hard to contain the pandemic and urges all especially the youth to support in this endeavour.

The Minister, who is also a Member of Parliament for Mponua Atwima in the Ashanti Region, praised the frontline health workers for their services to the citizens.

He assured that his Ministry which is in charge of youth development would continue to offer any assistance to the youth to realise their potentials.

In a related development, Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah, MP for Mponua Atwima has visited various health centres in his constituency and donated some personal protective equipment including veronica buckets, gloves, hand sanitizers, and other health materials.

He encouraged his constituents to adhere to the Ghana Health Service and its parent Ministry protocols so that they won't be found wanting by contracting the disease.

The health officials and the people commended him for his support and commitment to the people.

He was accompanied on the visits by the District Chief Executive for the area, William Darko, and other opinion leaders in the constituency.

---GNA