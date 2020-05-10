Covid-19: GMA Wants More Enforcement Of Preventive Measures

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is calling on government to strictly enforce the covid-19 preventive measures.

GMA made the call in a statement dated May 9, 2020, and jointly signed by its president, Dr Patrick Ankobea and General Secretary, Dr Justice Yankson.

The call came as Ghana's confirmed coronavirus cases increased from 4,012 to 4,263 and deaths moved from 18 to 22.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is real, it is here with us in Ghana and is still a major health threat to all persons living in the country,” the statement says.

“Non-adherence to the Covid-19 preventive measures at this point in our collective fight against the disease has a huge potential to erode any gains made so far. This also has the propensity to escalate further spread of the disease,” it says.

It warned that President Nana Akufo-Addo should not lift the ban on social gatherings for religious activities, schools, marriage ceremonies, funerals, among others.

“Our international borders should also remain closed for now,” it stated.

It urged government to ensure prompt and continuous distribution of PPEs to all health workers at their various institutions.

