Congratulations To Mrs. Jemima Marian Adzroe - Ho-Kpodzi EP Basic 'A' Staff And PTA Executives

The teaching staff and PTA Executives of Ho-Kpodo Basic 'A', congratulated Mrs. Jemima Marian Adzroe who has been appointed as the General Manager of EP Schools, Ghana.

Mrs. Marian J.A. Adzroe until her appointment was the headmistress of Ho-Kpodo EP Basic 'A'.

She took up the mantle of headship in the Ho-Kpodzi E.P Basic ‘A’ School from the year 2015 to 2020.

In a citation presented to her by her former staff, it was clearly indicated her tenure of headship brought a lot of significant changes in the school and which has made the school an icon of envy among others.

They further indicated, her personal dedication to quality education geared towards the holistic transformation of the individual and her enormous contribution to society as a person has earned her an enviable position in life.

To them, it is very satisfying to see someone gets the true value of work and that her promotion is such a thing. They were very proud to have a coworker like her.

Her women empowerment programs, school leadership, mentorship and motherly roles were just awesome.

They further indicated her way of brightening every corner she finds herself really inspiring and worth emulating.

The PTA Executives on the other hand, in a citation presented to her, also indicated her selflessness, dedication, and commitment towards the progress and development of Ho-Kpodzi E.P Basic ‘A’ School, made it necessary for them to celebrate her and share in the joy of her elevation.

To them, during her tenure of headship, the school experienced some tremendous changes that are worth mentioning.

• Rehabilitation of the school’s canteen into a modern one.

• Fencing of the entire school.

• Facelifting of the KG block into a more friendly environment.

• Helping the school with an anthem and improving upon the academic performance of the school.

The staff and PTA also made some presentations to her as their sign of love and appreciation for her hard work and also promised their continuous unflinching support to her in her quest to help address issues concerning teaching and learning.

They concluded, it is their fervent prayer and that the good Lord who appointed her to this highest office within the EP Education Unit, will continue to guide, direct, protect, strengthen, encourage, and inspire her throughout the period in her new position.

Once again, congratulations!