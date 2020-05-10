COVID-19: Let’s Celebrate Mothers as ‘Frontline Workers’-Otiko Djaba To The World

Listen to article

As the World celebrates this year’s Mother’s Day amid Coronavirus pandemic, the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation has called out all mothers to be celebrated - particularly those who have regardless of their poverty, disability and other challenges stood firm to nurture their children into responsible persons in society.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr Otiko Afisah Djaba in a statement issued in Accra described Mothers as ‘frontline workers’ of every society or nation even before the arrival of Coronavirus, during and beyond. These mothers including female nurses, doctors and female security personnel continue to risk their lives for their nations in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and ensure there is food on the table for their children and families.

She emphasized that Mothers were essential workers who had transformed billions of lives through thick and thin, and are still nurturing, inspiring and urging children on.

Dr Otiko Djaba said, “Being a mum is a 24/7 job for 365 days of your life; the clock never stops. So, this Mother’s Day 2020, The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation wishes all mothers a special happy Mother’s Day. We appreciate the love and sacrifices you make for us at the expense of yourselves, the discomfort of pregnancy, painful delivery, sleepless nights of nursing, nurturing and watching us grow up”.

The Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection on behalf of her Foundation gave a special acknowledgement and profound gratitude to mothers with disability, with breast cancer and other ailments, ‘Kayayei’ mothers and mothers who care for children or people with disability and the sick. Stressing, “It is not easy to be a mum and to be a mum with disability or to be a Carer of children with disability takes exceptional courage and commitment”.

Dr. Otiko Djaba, on the other hand, encouraged those who had lost their mothers to remember that a mother’s love does not die, the memories do not fade, the good times spent with her remain forever, and must thus celebrate their lost mothers in their hearts.

She also charged mothers, who neglect their children, who abuse children, who are irresponsible, who forsake them, run away from their children or throw them away to have a change of attitude, mind and heart, since motherhood she indicated, is a precious gift and a gracious lifetime opportunity.

“What mother’s do, especially seeing us through life’s challenges and this pandemic, will echo through eternity and we cannot thank you enough - except to say WE LOVE YOU. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY to all mothers and God bless you. Ayeekoo!!!”.