Covid-19: Global Cases Pass 4 Million By News Desk 1 HOUR AGO Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the global have passed the four million mark. According to the Johns Hopkins University, confirmed cases have risen to 4,026,729. Deaths have reached 279,345, with the US alone accounting for over 74,000 of the deaths.
