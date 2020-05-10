ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.05.2020 General News

DCOP Joseph Oklu Gyamera Supports Covid-19 Fight At Akyem Maase

By Boateng Evans
DCOP Joseph Oklu Gyamera Supports Covid-19 Fight At Akyem Maase
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Director of Operations at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Joseph Oklu Gyamera on Saturday, 9th May donated veronica buckets, basins, Bins, tissues, soft soaps, hand sanitizers, reflective jackets, T-Shirts, and some other relief items to the people of Akyem Maase in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region towards the Coronavirus (COVID-19) fight.

Hon. Oklu Aikins Okwae, former Assembly Member of Akyem Maase presenting the items to the community on behalf of DCOP Joseph Oklu Gyamera asked the community to go by all the preventive measures to curb the situation.

He also donated some items to the Neighborhood Watch Committee for their massive contribution to the people of Akyem Maase and the Ghana Police Service as a whole.

He donated these items to bring relief, support, and to enable them to protect themselves as they serve the community in light of the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Assemblywoman, Unit Committee members, and the executives of the Concern Youth Association (CYA) received the items on behalf of the community.

They expressed gratitude for the kind gesture while noting that the items will go a long way to lessen the burden.

5102020121751-typbsfer6l-don-1

5102020121814-pulwo0a442-don-2

5102020121847-1i841p5bbv-don-3

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

IMF Data Is The True State Of Ghana's Economy — Professor Ga...
14 minutes ago

COVID-19: Don’t Lift Ban On Church Activities – GMA Warns Ak...
23 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line