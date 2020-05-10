Because You Steer And Inspire Us: Drivers on the Yango App Salute Mothers

For many of us, growing up would have been a very turbulent time in our lives but for the love, care and steady hands of our mothers guiding us every step of the way. Our formative years and indeed most of our years on this earth were and continues to be inspired by our mothers - biological or otherwise.

On the occasion of this year’s Mother’s Day, some of the best drivers on the Yango app shared these messages. These are glorious tributes to the women in the lives of these Drivers, without whom they would not have been where they are today.

“Mother’s Day is not just any other day but one that gives us the chance to celebrate the people that carried us through the painful moments of pregnancy and birth. On this day I celebrate all mothers across the globe and I say a very big Happy Mother’s Day to all our mothers. A special one to my first love Stella Rita Agyin and Elsie Agyin my lovely sister.” Theophilus Agyin

“Happy Mother's Day to the best mum of all.

Behind a great kid there is an awesome mum...”

Prince Danso

“Mother, you have been my backbone for so long and I can’t say thank you enough. Happy

Mother’s Day Vivian Kpe!” Bright Asare

“Thank you for being there for me, I love you so much Mama Lydia Boatemaa Afari. Happy Mother’s Day.” Francis Ankomah Fosu

“You have always been by my side even till the moment I walked the aisle. You care for us show love. All I ask is God’s blessings to you and my sisters and to Mother, lady, girl who has shown me, love. A special one goes to my wife and to all the women in the world Happy Mother’s Day.” Ishmael Adjei

To every mother who has been a rock and foundation to her family, a glue that binds her family together; the driving force behind the dreams of her children; shaping their lives and nudging them on to greatness, Yango says Ayekoo! Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers! Yango celebrates all of them and would like to say a special thank you to all Moms working with Yango who strive to make an impact on our lives and make the world a better place.