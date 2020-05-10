NINANI Group Celebrates The Mothers On Its Team With Surprises On Mother's Day

Accra, May 10, 2020 -Today, the global pandemic COVID-19 has altered our lives in ways we perhaps never thought was possible.

Holidays and commemorative days do not as much evoke the memories of togetherness or reflections that are often associated with them.

In a bid to show appreciation to mothers in such unusual times, the NINANI Group has partnered with GB Foods, producers, and distributors of Gino food products, to give special hampers and cash donations to all mothers in the subsidiary companies of the NINANI Group.

The act of giving to mothers is in recognition of the critical role they play in business and families. “Mother’s Day is a special time when we recognize and honour our mothers as well as maternal bonds. Today we doff our hats off to the many mothers across the nation. We hope that the tokens we have shared will bring a little joy and excitement to our mothers at this time of general anxiety across the world and assure them that we appreciate all their sacrifices and always have them at heart.” The CEO of the NINANI Group, Joel Nettey, said.

An excited mom with the NINANI Group, Sedem said, “It is heartwarming to know that your business has you in mind in such difficult moments, I am really surprised and happy at this kind gesture.”

The NINANI Group is the parent company of five leading integrated marketing communication companies – Rezultz Advertising, Innova DDB Ghana, Interactive Digital, Brand Alert, Innova Liberia, and Touchpoint Magna Carta.