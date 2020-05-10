Coronavirus: Stick To Precautionary Measures---Dr. Wiafe Addai Urges mothers

The Chairperson of Ghana Cancer Board, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has charged mothers in Ghana to stick to the precautionary measures being undertaken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

She said it is mothers’ responsibility to ensure healthy welfare and upbringing of children in the society, and this can only be achieved if the mother herself is in good health.

Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is a mother of five, and the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra, said this when speaking to Otec News on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the celebration of the global Mothers’ Day.

The second Sunday of May every year is set aside to celebrate and honour mothers, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.

In her goodwill message to mothers, she said: “as we celebrate mothers today, it is our responsibility to adhere to the social distancing, nose mask-wearing, washing and sanitizing of the hands to avoid the contracting of the CONVID-19, to live long to take care of the children.”

The President of Breast care International (BCI) also said inasmuch as women give preference to the threat of coronavirus, mothers should not lose sight of frequenting health facilities for regular checks on breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths for women but early detection and treatment save lives. I urge mothers to examine their breasts at least every three months and seek medical attention when they notice any changes in their breasts,” she added.

“I wish to use this opportunity to congratulate and wish all mothers ‘Happy Mothers’ Day’ and urge them to keep up their good works in helping and sustaining homes in times of this global coronavirus pandemic period,” she concluded.

