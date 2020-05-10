Mother’s Day Message From Stranek-Africa

The Gender and Social Policy desk of STRANEK-Africa wishes all women a Happy Mother’s Day. This day is the celebration of mothers for her relentless contribution towards the growth and wellbeing of her children, the workplace, and society as a whole.

While one day is really not enough to pay tribute to and honour our mothers, the day encourages people to come out and acknowledge everything a mother tirelessly does, day in and out. There is no better calling than being a mother and every woman by default is a mother. Mothers are far more precious than jewels and for that matter, they should be treated as such.

STRANEK-Africa encourages mothers to believe in their aspirations, qualities as well as abilities to come out from their shells and fight for greater opportunities. This is to develop them to make a choice and say “I can do it”.

Globally, the world keeps on changing with significant implications on empowering mothers. Mothers should be strengthened and encouraged to assume leadership roles. We also make a passionate appeal to mothers not to force their children into marriage.

We can never forget to appreciate the efforts of a mother for everything they have done for us. After all, we are who we are because of them. Whatever we are today, whatever we hope to be in the future, we owe it to mothers. Therefore, amid this pandemic COVID-19, let us do something for our mothers to smile.

With love, appreciation, and care, we are all involved in building our motherland.

Signed.

Adjoa Tima Boafo

Director of Gender and Social Policy

[email protected]