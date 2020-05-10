ModernGhanalogo

10.05.2020

Covid-19: Don’t Lift Ban On Social Gatherings — GMA Tell Akufo-Addo Over Rising Cases

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is urging government not to dare lift the ongoing ban on social gatherings following the rising numbers of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

Ghana confirmed its first case of the Covid-19 disease on March 12 but has since seen a daily rise in the number of confirmed cases.

As of Saturday, May 9, 2020, Ghana’s case count stood at 4,263 with 378 recoveries and 22 deaths.

Taking into consideration the increasing numbers which have been described as worrying by many health experts, the Ghana Medications Association says they want President Nana Addo to keep the ban on public gatherings in force.

“Government should strictly enforce all preventive measures so far put in place to ensure compliance. His Excellency the President of the Republic should not lift the ban on social gatherings for religious activities, schools, marriage ceremonies, funerals, etc.

“Our international borders should also remain closed”, the GMA said in a press release signed by its President Dr. Frank Ankobea, and General Secretary Dr. Justice Yankson.

The GMA further stresses that the government must ensure the prompt and continuous distribution of PPEs to all health workers at their various institutions (place of work) at all times.

This they believe will guarantee the safety of all health workers as they continue to render care to patients.

Read the full press release from the Ghana Medical Association below:

