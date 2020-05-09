350 G-ROC Congratulates Chibeze Ezekiel On His Appointment To The Board

Listen to article

350 Ghana Reducing our Carbon (G-ROC) wishes to congratulate Chibeze Ezekiel, a co-founder of 350 G-ROC on his appointment to the governing body of 350.org.

350 G-ROC is the local chapter of 350.org and has been actively involved in the mobilisation of youth for advocacy on climate change and renewable energy development in Ghana.

successfully led the anti-coal campaign through G-ROC, which led to government abolishing plans to establish a coal plant in Ekumfi in the Central Region. And he's currently contributing to the achievement of Ghana's Renewable Energy Development agenda. He joins the Board with a wealth of knowledge and experience on grassroot movements and policy level advocacy through national and international engagements.

Chibeze is an environmentalist working primarily in the areas of climate change, biological diversity, forestry and renewable energy. He is a certified Youth Master trainer on Climate Change and a National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Champion. He is a strong advocate for youth inclusion in policy and decisionmaking processes, especially in the issues related to climate change and environmental governance.

He also doubles up as the Executive Coordinator of the Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND), which convenes the Youth in Natural Resources and Environmental Governance (Youth-NREG) Platform. From the Executive Committee of 350 GROC and the entire members, we say ayekooo on your appointment and we are optimistic that your unique leadership will come to bear on the international stage and become a source of motivation to young people particularly African youth.

350.org is an international movement that advocates against the use of fossil fuel and promotes building a world of community-led renewable energy for all. It has presence in Africa, Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Pacific.

Signed

Mrs Portia Adu -Mensah

Co - Coordinator of 350 Ghana Reducing our Carbon

(0243 785 618)